Qualcomm Open To Working With Sony On Handheld Device

Semiconductor company Qualcomm has expressed interest in working with both PlayStation and Nintendo on their handheld devices.

Qualcomm’s Senior SVP, Alex Katouzian, shared this during Computex 2023. It wouldn’t be too shocking that they want to partner with either company as such a deal would likely make people forget about the lackluster Razer Edge, which they also worked on.

Nothing is set in stone, but a lot of stuff is going down, while Sony hasn’t properly had a handheld since the Vita, its bizarre cloud gaming Project Q might be a way its ease back into it, and down the line may even make a proper handheld.

It’s worth pointing out, though, Qualcomm would likely have to step up their game if they want to partner with Sony. While its gaming-centric chip — Snapdragon G3x Gen1 — found in the Razer Edge is fine, it’s not even more powerful than mobile devices, according to Trusted Reviews.

Some speculate that it could be already working with Sony on Project Q, though we have our doubts, there’s no real evidence to back this up. It would, however, be a better first project for Qualcomm to make a new chip since the PS5 peripheral handheld won’t run games natively, but rather stream them instead.

