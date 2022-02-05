PSVR2 Page Goes Live With Email Alert Sign-Ups

Sony has opened the floodgates for virtual reality enthusiasts to gawk at the PSVR2 in a cleaner format, covering everything we already know about the console. What is new, however, is that Sony is opening up sign-ups for updates surrounding the VR headset.

All fans need to do is sign into their PlayStation account and there you go, you now are in the know for all the upcoming news and when you will be able to pre-order yourself a headset. Of course, that’s all well and good, but with the current-gen console in short supply, we aren’t confident that the new headset will be so lucky to find its way onto the market without a major scalping problem.

Formally announced during CES 2022, the PSVR2 has been a fair wait, with fans knowing that the console would be without the headset as early as 2019.

