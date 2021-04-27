  • Home
  • News
  • PSN Seems To Be Down Globally [UPDATE]

PSN Seems To Be Down Globally [UPDATE]

April 27, 2021 Ty Harvey No Comments

UPDATE 6:20 PM ET

Seems as though the PlayStation Network is slowly coming back online, with many people throughout North America reporting that they are once again able to sign into their accounts.

Whoops. As of approximately 5:30 PM ET, it appears as though the PlayStation Network is down globally, with Down Detector getting reports from Canada, United States, Germany, Japan, Romania, and more. 

There’s no word on what caused the outage, or how long it may last. We will update this post once things are back up and running.

 

 

 

 

About

I'm a self-proclaimed web personality that also happens to be the Editor-in-Chief for PSX Extreme. Some call me weird, others call me boss. My imaginary hamster doesn't call me anything, because he's imaginary.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments