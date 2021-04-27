PSN Seems To Be Down Globally [UPDATE]

UPDATE 6:20 PM ET

Seems as though the PlayStation Network is slowly coming back online, with many people throughout North America reporting that they are once again able to sign into their accounts.

Whoops. As of approximately 5:30 PM ET, it appears as though the PlayStation Network is down globally, with Down Detector getting reports from Canada, United States, Germany, Japan, Romania, and more.

There’s no word on what caused the outage, or how long it may last. We will update this post once things are back up and running.

@AskPlayStation is the PS Network down? I’m on my PS5 getting an “something went wrong” message when trying to sign in. Not sure what’s going on rn everything is green on the site status. — FrostGemini (@FrostGeminiOG) April 27, 2021

PSN is down but I check the PlayStation network status and everything says it’s fine pic.twitter.com/ayAFYOjvC3 — ClassyNat (@ClassyNatTV) April 27, 2021

@AskPlayStation ERROR. Cannot play Hitman 3 because PSN is down — roc (@roc35178285) April 27, 2021

