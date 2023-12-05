PSN Glitch Leads To Many Innocent Accounts Banned

Something wonky’s happening with PSN, as some players are reporting that they are being handed a permanent account suspension.
Of course, it’s anticipated by users that this is a simple glitch that PlayStation is most likely aware of at this point and is working on a fix for. Unfortunately, this does mean those PSN users affected are unable to play their library of games until this is resolved.
Hi there. I have a problem what should i do now? i have done nothing wrong
byu/Khvicha_thegoat inplaystation
