God Of War Ragnarok Passes Another Milestone

God of War Ragnarok surpassed another sales-based milestone since its launch, clocking in at over 15 million units worldwide. We already knew of this DLC ahead of time thanks to a number of reliable leakers.

Tucked away within the reveal of its free DLC, Valhalla, during The Game Awards, Santa Monica Studios’ Lead Communications Manager, Grace Orlady, took to the PlayStation Blog to detail more about this roguelite mode alongside the game’s recently surpassed milestone.

Capping the post off, Orlady thanks its community for the support over the past year.