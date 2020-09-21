PS5 Won’t Be Backwards Compatible With PS3 And Earlier

With the confirmed backwards compatibility of the PS5 with regards to the PS4, many felt the urge to question if it extended beyond that to previous consoles. Sadly, it doesn’t appear to be the case. During an interview with Famitsu (via Siliconera), PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan had some slightly disappointing, but understandable, news – it won’t have backwards compatibility with the PS3, PS2, or PS1.

It’s hard to tell what exactly is stopping them from opting out of this, but frankly, it isn’t too shocking. The PS4 had over 100 million users, so bringing that market onto the next generation wouldn’t be the most difficult thing if they could still play their favorite games on that console.

“We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.”

It might be worth noting that the PS4 and PS5 utilize a similar structure while the PS3 deviated from it and was notoriously difficult to develop for.

The PS5 is slated to launch on November 12.

What do you think? What games did you hope to play? Tell us below!