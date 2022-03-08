PS5 Console Exclusive, Forspoken, Delayed

Luminous Productions’ upcoming PS5 exclusive, Forspoken, has been delayed until later this year under the plans to further polish the game. According to the developer, making the game just right is very important to them and they want gamers to enjoy the title for years to come.

Announced in mid-2020, Forspoken is the debut game for the studio who’s only other project was working on Final Fantasy XV, which makes sense considering the studio’s formed mostly of developers working on the fantasy title and Square Enix peeps.

Supposedly, the game is earmarked as a PS5 console exclusive for two years, offering the player “a narrative-driven adventure set in a beautiful yet cruel world.” Players can now experience this adventure when it hits digital stores on October 11.

