Potential Elden Ring DLC Location Discovered

It appears players have discovered a blocked off and empty colosseum within Elden Ring that points to potential DLC to come. Lance McDonald showcased this new location in an unlisted video by utilizing mods to clip through the shuttered door.

As VGC points out, this location might be the focal point of competitive PVP, which could come at a later date, though, we should mention FromSoftware hasn’t made any mention of implementing that specific feature, but it has been in their games before, so it isn’t totally out of the question.

Currently, the devs are pretty tight-lipped about the future of Elden Ring and haven’t made any formal announcements about future DLCs as of yet.

