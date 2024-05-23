PlayStation’s Days Of Play Sale Reportedly Returns Next Week

PlayStation’s annual Days of Play sale will reportedly return next week. Previous years saw everything from to hardware getting a nice slash in price.

Dataminer and ever-reliable insider bilbil-kun writes on DeaLabs (via VGC) that May 29 through June 12 will see a wealth of discounts. It’s worth pointing out that PlayStation Plus subscriptions had prices reduced by as much 30% in 2020.

It isn’t clear what will be discounted, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Sony did have a bunch of stuff under its sleeve, considering we’re still anticipating a showcase this month.

What do you think? Are you ready for the Days of Play sale? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

