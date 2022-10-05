PlayStation Stars Launches Today In North And South America

PlayStation’s loyalty program, PlayStation Stars, launches today to the North and South America markets. This free to join program lets you earn points for doing tasks in-game as well as digital collectables.

Just for joining, you receive the Star Gazer Telescope collectable. If you earn enough points, you’re able to either spend them on new collectables, games, or even a small amount of cash to your PlayStation Store Wallet.

On the games side of things, games like Cult of the Lamb, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, The Quarry, and more are on the list of rewards should you earn enough points.

Joining is as simple as visiting the website, clicking the banner, and following along. On mobile, you can simply do join through the PlayStation app. All you have to do is look for the logo and accept the invite to join.

PlayStation Stars was revealed in July. It appeared as though it was trying to compete with other rewards programs like Microsoft Rewards and the Nintendo eShop.

