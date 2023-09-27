PlayStation saved Fallout 76 from Microsoft boss Phil Spencer pulling the plug post-acquisition. Turns out, the big boss was fine with the game landing on PlayStation Now — now bundled into PlayStation+.

As spotted by TheGamer, the news comes courtesy of the court docs that were leaked recently. Despite objecting to other games heading to PS Now, like Minecraft, its struggling player base led to Spencer approving the addition of F76 to the Sony-owned service. We won’t say this was the sole reason player numbers rose, other stuff contributed like new content and the Wastelanders DLC from the previous year, but adding it to PS Now had to help a little.

It all paid off as Fallout 76 eventually surpassed the 10 million monthly average users goal in 2022.

What do you think? Did you play F76 on PlayStation Now or did you buy it out right? What did you think of it? Let us know below!

