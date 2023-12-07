PlayStation Quietly Reinstating Wrongfully Banned Users

PlayStation is quietly overturning the wrongful bans placed on many users earlier this week. As of writing this, PlayStation hasn’t addressed the cause of this glitch or even mentioned the glitch at all.

Earlier in the week, we reported people were getting slapped with the dreaded ban hammer despite not breaking PSN’s terms of service. Now, as reported by PSLS, Sony is reinstating the affected. Of course, since the nature of the matter, it has brought forward more physical collectors and the question of whether an all-digital future is a valid path.

