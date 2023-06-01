PlayStation Plus Essential Free Games Revealed For June 2023

As we enter the next month, PlayStation has revealed what games are going to be free for PlayStation Plus Essential members.

NBA 2K23

Basketball fans rejoice, NBA 2K23 is first in line. Released in 2022, Visual Concepts and 2K Sports’ basketball sim lets players go on their own journey with a custom character. If that’s not your style, you can instead play games as an up-to-date roster of both NBA and WNBA teams or even take it to the next level and become a GM.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

If you’re more up for a management sim and enjoy the good ‘ol Jurassic Park franchise, then maybe Jurassic World Evolution 2 is for you, and luckily, it’s second up. Released in 2021, Frontiers Developments’ management sim continues its precursor’s management system while adding new features, game modes, and more dinosaurs.

Trek To Yomi

Finally, we have the side-scrolling action-adventure Trek to Yomi as the final game set to be part of this month’s PlayStation Plus Essential roster. Released last year, Flying Wild Hog’s action-adventure takes us on a stylized revenge story of Hiroki, who seeks to enact revenge on those who burned his home village down, which inevitably leads him to the underworld.

The coming days are your last days to pick up last month’s free games, which were GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders. You can add the new set of free games to your library on June 6.

