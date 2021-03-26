Players Get A First-Look At Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

Lord of the Rings: Gollum has offered up some brief gameplay footage for the Future Games Show.

The clip doesn’t give us much, but we can get the gist of what they’re looking to offer in context with other known facts about the title. We can clearly know that this game is going to have more player-based choices in terms of how to handle situations. This footage just amplifies that and pushes how much we’ll probably be crawling across the land.

Currently, this game really just looks like your run-of-the-mill action-adventure with stealth elements and player-choice thrown into the mix to give it some variety.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum is slated to release in 2022.

What do you think? Does this short trailer excite you for it? Tell us below!

