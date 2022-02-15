PlatinumGames CEO Entertains Acquisition Provided It’s Guaranteed Freedom

PlatinumGames’ CEO, Atsushi Inaba, is entertaining the idea that the company is open to getting acquired, even by Microsoft, which they were initially uninterested in, but they do have demands for any company. If the studio were to get acquired, they’d want freedom to make whatever game they want to.

“The most important thing for us is to have the freedom to make the games that we want to make. What I hear about the recent acquisitions, I don’t think Microsoft is going to start micromanaging Activision to where they take away all their freedom… I don’t think it’s going to be a relationship like that.”

An acquisition like a major company grabbing hold of PlatinumGames would be a huge deal, the studio is one of the biggest independent studios in Japan, which granted, Microsoft wants to move into that market, but analysts believe it would be difficult due to cultural differences.

Would PlatinumGames Be Better With Sony?

It’s hard to say who would strike the better deal with Platinum — should they sell. Microsoft finds itself in the running due to deep pockets, but Sony seems to have a slight bit more of a hands-off approach, if their $3.6 billion Bungie acquisition is anything to go by. Plus, the PlayStation parent has the benefit of having people rooted in that culture in the same country and may be able to strike a much better deal than the American-based Microsoft.

