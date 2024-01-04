Phasmophobia Will Come To PS “As Soon As It’s Ready”

Kinetic Games has assured the eagerly waiting console phasmo-hunters that it is still working on the console versions and will release them as soon as they’re ready. The PS5 and PSVR 2 title was poised for an August 2023 release before getting slapped with a delay before eventually getting the “indefinite delay” label after a fire in the studio’s building.

In a post on the game’s Steam page, Kinetic expressed its gratitude for the players support while waiting for the console release. It’s also been hard at work making sure the game runs well on the PSVR2, leading to its Maple Lodge Campsite map getting reworked.

The British game dev promises that it’ll be worth the wait once it does release, as this extra time means the game can get better optimized and performance enhancements can be added.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Phasmophobia on the PlayStation? Let us know below!