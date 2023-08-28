Phasmophobia Delayed Due To “Fire Incident”

Kinetic Games has revealed that it will no longer be releasing Phasmophobia to consoles with its August release window. The developer has been working hard to bring the paranormal investigation title to consoles, with PSVR 2 owners even getting a special VR version.

As shared on X, this is no longer the case due to a “fire incident” at the developer’s office building, which has hindered its ability to test and develop the new versions further. On top of that, it’s also cited “unpredicted development issues” as another problem they have to overcome before releasing the game.

It isn’t all bad, though. While we aren’t going to be able to ghost hunt on PS5 this month, we were given a slightly more targeted release window. However, it’s gonna face some competition as it’ll be the week leading up to Halloween.

Like this: Like Loading...