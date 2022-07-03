Phantasy Star Online 2 Finally Heading To PS4 In The West

After over a decade of waiting, PlayStation fans will finally get their hands on Sega‘s Phantasy Star Online 2 on the PS4 in the west. This is a particularly notable event as the game initially hit the Japanese market exclusively on PC before heading to the console market six years ago, but stayed in Japan.

Its current version, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is already available on competing platforms here in North America, but for one reason or another, the idea of bringing the PS4 version to the west was shelved.

New Genesis takes place 1,000 years after the original PSO2’s story. Luckily, the game will release with cross-play, meaning you can play with your chums even if they’re playing on at least PC. It will also be fully localized complete with translated text and English voices. Above all, though, much like its previous versions, it will also keep to its free-to-play nature.

Strap in as PlayStation fans in the west can get their hands on this ARPG on August 31.

