Payday 3 To Explore Offline Mode Possibility

Starbreeze, the developer of the embattled first-person shooter Payday 3, says it’s are looking into making the game less dependent on their online services.

While the game does offer a single-player experience through specific means, the game requires the player to always be online, but so far, it has run into “unforeseen” technical issues. During the game’s opening weekend, it had a peak of 1,347,510 players, but Steam reviews have not been favorable, with 66% of players giving it a negative score.

Starbreeze has attributed the situation to an unforeseen error due to the number of players, causing an issue for its third-party matchmaking partner. Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren referenced that it’s was looking into some sort of an offline mode over on Twitter, before the statement’s release.

He has acknowledged that they have lost trust within the community and emphasized that they have a lot of work to do.

Payday 3 launched on September 21, and the developer has pledged that DLC for the title will be released at a later date. A further round of changes designed to improve the title’s performance is scheduled for today.

“Starbreeze is currently evaluating all options, both short- and long-term. In the short-term, this means Starbreeze’ focus is to ensure the player experience. In the long-term, this means evaluating a new partner for matchmaking services and making PAYDAY 3 less dependent on online services.”

