Menu Close
PS5

Over 40K PS5s Have Sold Daily In 2023

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 1 Comment

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has seen great success throughout the year, exemplified by strong sales to the tune of 40,000 units every day this year.

An earlier Finbold report showcases that the Japanese home console averaged over a million units sold every month from January to October. Considering we’re within the holiday season, though, and Sony expects a strong showing for the console this year, we expect this month will have a massive spike. That spike is also all the more possible thanks to the Slim model in circulation, which has stronger memory.

Industry insider Tom Henderson seems to believe that the console could, within two years, break 100 million units sold, which would mark itself second-place to the PS2, which capped off at 155 million units.

What do you think? Are you planning on picking up a PS5 for the holidays? Do you already have one? Are you planning on buying a Slim? Let us know below!

Tagged , , , , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ramwas01
Ramwas01
5 hours ago

I need a ps5 console as a birthday gift from sony

0
Reply

Related Posts

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x