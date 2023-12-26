Menu Close
God of War

OG God Of War Trilogy Potentially Eyeing PS5 Remaster

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

A weekend rumor has spawned alleging that Santa Monica Studio is working on a remaster of the original God of War trilogy from the mid-to-late 2000s. It’s worth pointing out that the source doesn’t have a stellar track record, though.

Speaking during the XboxEra Podcast, insider Nick Baker proposed that the first three entries of the flagship franchise will be remastered for the PS5. From the sounds of it, God of War: Ascension won’t be part of the package.

Considering Baker doesn’t have the best track record, we’d hold off on celebrating just yet. That said, he does spout off things that other more reputable leakers are able to confirm, so perhaps — with the news dropping during a show alongside fellow insider Jeff Grubb — it might have more weight.

What do you think? Do you want to see the first three games remastered? Let us know below!

