Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Comes Free For Existing Owners

Oddworld: Soulstorm is launching the Enhanced Edition later this month. This new edition fosters better gameplay mechanics, audio balancing improvements, and improved Slig and follower AI.

Depending on the version you get, you even get new areas. For PlayStation players, this comes in the form of Toby’s Escape. If you already own the title, especially since it was in the PlayStation Plus lineup when it launched, and feel you’ve been gipped, we do have some good news for you. The Enhanced Edition is free for all existing owners as an update.

Oddworld: Soulstorm launched rocky back in April. The continuation of Abe’s adventure was riddled with annoying bugs and glitches that had to be patched out, like players getting booted to the home screen or Abe getting stuck in one spot, making the player’s only escape reverting back to the last checkpoint.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

