“No Delay,” God Of War Ragnarok Dev Reassures

God of War Ragnarok is, by and large, right around the corner and this has fans a bit antsy. Concern rose when Cory Barlog put out a tweet begging people to “be cool.” Users jumped to the worst, thinking this meant the game was going to get delayed.

Luckily, Barlog addressed it before things got out of hand. Santa Monica Studio is no stranger to backlash and even harassment after delays roll around. Obviously, if there were a delay, he would be in the forefront demanding people stop stuff like that. He also seemingly refuted that a new God of War Ragnarok trailer was going to be released.

no delay. just saying, to no one in particular… be cool. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) August 20, 2022

We can’t blame people for getting concerned as Barlog’s tweet came out of nowhere. On top of that, marketing of the game has been rather bizarre, too, with very little gameplay shown. Instead, most of the trailers we’ve got have been cinematic trailers and that God of War 2018 story recap video.

It’s possible that while Santa Monica’s head is saying nothing’s going to happen, we may see something either during Gamescom 2022 or the alleged September showcase.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

