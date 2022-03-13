  • Home
  • News
  • New Sly Cooper May Have New Developer
Sly Cooper

New Sly Cooper May Have New Developer

March 13, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

A new Sly Cooper game has been rumored for a stupidly long time while still associated with Ghost of Tsushima developer, Sucker Punch Productions both thanks to pattern and a supposed 4Chan post that’s since been deleted. Well, it sounds like that’s not the case and the franchise is heading to the hands of another developer. This new info comes from the decently reliable industry insider, Nick Baker.

It’s been stated by the insiders that PS4 exclusive Concrete Genie developer and PlayStation Studios subsidiary, Pixelopus, will be heading the charge. This would line up with the developer’s current plans including an unannounced PS5 game in association with Sony Pictures Animation. It should be noted that even Baker and his sources aren’t complete certain that the new Sly Cooper will be developed by the Cali-based subsidiary, but it wouldn’t surprise us if this does turn out to be true. 

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I'm PSX Extreme's managing editor and one of the first to nab a PS5 on the team. While not writing about PlayStation, I like to write about gaming as a whole and the entertainment industry. I still smash my head on a keyboard and words come out. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments