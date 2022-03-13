New Sly Cooper May Have New Developer

A new Sly Cooper game has been rumored for a stupidly long time while still associated with Ghost of Tsushima developer, Sucker Punch Productions both thanks to pattern and a supposed 4Chan post that’s since been deleted. Well, it sounds like that’s not the case and the franchise is heading to the hands of another developer. This new info comes from the decently reliable industry insider, Nick Baker.

Ok…so, my source *has* given me the green light, but we’re still not 100% certain. But it’s believed that Pixel Opus (as many of you have guessed) possibly in collaboration with Sony Animation are the ones working on Sly. I also believe Sony Animation is on the cartoon project https://t.co/HcIY0UjFpz — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 9, 2022

It’s been stated by the insiders that PS4 exclusive Concrete Genie developer and PlayStation Studios subsidiary, Pixelopus, will be heading the charge. This would line up with the developer’s current plans including an unannounced PS5 game in association with Sony Pictures Animation. It should be noted that even Baker and his sources aren’t complete certain that the new Sly Cooper will be developed by the Cali-based subsidiary, but it wouldn’t surprise us if this does turn out to be true.

