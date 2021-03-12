New Life Is Strange Game To Be Announced During Square Enix Presents

  • Home
Life is Strange

March 12, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

The next entry to the Life is Strange franchise is slated to get a world premiere during Square Enix’s upcoming event, Square Enix Presents. The announcement tweet doesn’t quite go into detail about who will be developing the game, though, it’s safe to say that it’s probably not Dontnod Entertainment.

This piece of Life is Strange news will be a part of a 40-minute-or-so presentation that’ll be livestreamed on both YouTube and Twitch by Square Enix themselves. Alongside the new entry, they’re also going to touch on Marvel’s Avengers, the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, the Just Cause mobile game, and more.

The event is set to go live on March 18 at 10 AM PDT/5 PM GMT.

What do you think? What are you most excited about? Tell us below!

