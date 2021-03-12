New Life Is Strange Game To Be Announced During Square Enix Presents

The next entry to the Life is Strange franchise is slated to get a world premiere during Square Enix’s upcoming event, Square Enix Presents. The announcement tweet doesn’t quite go into detail about who will be developing the game, though, it’s safe to say that it’s probably not Dontnod Entertainment.

Let's gooo! Debuting March 18 at 10AM PDT, the first digital-direct #SquareEnixPresents the world premiere of the next @LifeisStrange, with a 40-min lineup set of new trailers & announcements from many of our upcoming titles https://t.co/IgHkawSCaE pic.twitter.com/VNYDFdoikR — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 11, 2021

This piece of Life is Strange news will be a part of a 40-minute-or-so presentation that’ll be livestreamed on both YouTube and Twitch by Square Enix themselves. Alongside the new entry, they’re also going to touch on Marvel’s Avengers, the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, the Just Cause mobile game, and more.

The event is set to go live on March 18 at 10 AM PDT/5 PM GMT.

