Menu Close

New Cyberpunk 2077 Patch In-Bound

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

CD Projekt Red is planning on releasing a new Cyberpunk 2077 patch, with more details coming after the weekend. This is yet another patch after the game has been largely deemed complete, with no other DLCs or major overhauls in-bound.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter shared its plans to release a new patch focusing on “common issues” its community has reported. Considering we have no reason to believe otherwise, we assume this patch will hit the public sometime on Tuesday. Because of this condensed schedule, we assume Monday morning will offer patch notes or some abridged Twitter thread about what it changes.

Stuff like autofixes, leading to Phantom Liberty vehicles being unobtainable, and finisher animations are particularly mentioned.

What do you think? Are you excited for this patch, as minor as it may be? Let us know below!

Tagged , , , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x