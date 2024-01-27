New Cyberpunk 2077 Patch In-Bound

CD Projekt Red is planning on releasing a new Cyberpunk 2077 patch, with more details coming after the weekend. This is yet another patch after the game has been largely deemed complete, with no other DLCs or major overhauls in-bound.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter shared its plans to release a new patch focusing on “common issues” its community has reported. Considering we have no reason to believe otherwise, we assume this patch will hit the public sometime on Tuesday. Because of this condensed schedule, we assume Monday morning will offer patch notes or some abridged Twitter thread about what it changes.

Stuff like autofixes, leading to Phantom Liberty vehicles being unobtainable, and finisher animations are particularly mentioned.

⚙️ We are aiming to have a new patch for #Cyberpunk2077 out sometime next week. It will tackle the most common issues reported by players, including finisher animations. Stay tuned for more info coming after the weekend. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 26, 2024

