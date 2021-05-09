Mass Effect Legendary Edition Lets You Disable Improved Mako Handling

Even the most diehard of Mass Effect fans cannot deny that using the Mako never gets easier over time. The transport-combat hybrid vehicle apparently has weightier physics behind it in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

While most fans don’t like the Mako’s handling, BioWare knows this wasn’t a change everyone would like. To mitigate the drama, Legendary Edition will allow you to turn off the improved handling “for those people out there who do like pain.”

“You’ll never get consensus, whether some people love it, or some people hate it. We’re making a big point of it often in marketing, but it’s a lighter touch than I think some people might think. And the optional control scheme is optional, so you can drop back and forth.”

It’s a nice gesture by BioWare, we’ll have to wait and see how physics-grounded the Mako is, but we’re sure it’s much less bouncy if we are to use the improved handling feature.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is due out May 15.

What do you think? What did you think about the Mako’s handling? Tell us below!

