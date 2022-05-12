LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops April’s PS Charts

PlayStation’s dropped the PlayStation Store top downloads list for April and while we won’t even bother writing about the top spot in the VR peripheral, as it’s just basically the same top game month after month, it seems TT Games can pat themselves on the back as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes first place on the PS5 list in both North America and the EU.

In terms of PS4, though, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does miss out on the top spot in North America to MLB The Show 22, but does retain its top-dog status in the EU. Meanwhile games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Gran Turismo 7 remain in the top 10s on the PS5 and a similar roster, but also tacking on Grand Theft Auto V for good measure.

This list may not be a huge surprise for most people, a lot of the games on this list still have relevance.

