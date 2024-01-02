Kojima Updates Fans On Death Stranding 2 Status

Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima has given fans an — albeit brief — update on the status of Death Stranding 2. The studio is working on simultaneous development of both the sequel and its new IP, OD.

In a post on Twitter, Kojima revealed that the game still has some ADR left, and after that, Japanese voice overs will be recorded. He then went on to express how he wishes he could focus on making games, but he has a lot of projects currently in the works, ranging from shooting for OD, existing collaborations, the long-awaited Death Stranding movie, and various smaller-scale projects.

He ended the post with a thank you for all the support.

https://twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1741588777410375912

What do you think? Are you excited to see where Death Stranding 2 takes us? Let us know below!