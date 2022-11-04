Kojima Productions Rejected “Ridiculously High” Acquisition Offers

It comes as no surprise that tons of big names in the gaming industry want Kojima Productions under their banner, but as long as he’s alive, Hideo Kojima isn’t going to let that happen. He wants his studio to remain an indie studio without affiliation or backing of any one company.

During an episode of his Brain Structure podcast, he reiterated that Kojima Productions is an indie studio. He’s so devout to that indie lifestyle that the Death Stranding lead gone on record that he’s rejected multiple of “ridiculously high” offers and offers from “around the world.”

Considering his past and ultimate exit of Konami, which ended up outright scrapping the next entry to the ultra popular Silent Hill franchise, Silent Hills, pulling the plug on the playable teaser, P.T., which was a tough decision, it makes sense why he’d want all the control he can to make sure his vision of his games come to life.

Kojima Productions selling full statement

“Let me iterate that we are indies. We have no affiliations whatsoever and we are not backed by anyone. And every day I am approached by offers all over the world to buy our studio. Some of those offers are ridiculously high prices, but it’s not that I want money. I want to make what I want to make. That’s why I create this studio. So long as I’m alive, I don’t think I will ever accept those offers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

