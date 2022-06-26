July’s Free PlayStation Plus Essential Games Leaked

It seems like the next lineup of PlayStation Plus Essential games have been leaked. As expected, this leak is by the one who’s accurately revealed the games since late 2021.

The Dealabs user, billbil-kun, is to blame for the leaks and this month is no different. If true, the leak points to Toys for Bob’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon as the three titles lined up.

Both Crash 4 and Arcadegeddon will have PS4 and PS5 versions available while Man of Medan is exclusive to the PS4.

If you haven’t already, June’s PlayStation Plus Essential games lineup is available to download until July 4. The lineup consists of 2018’s God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

