It Takes Two Takes Home GOTY

If beating out Nintendo in the Best Family category wasn’t a big enough win for Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two, perhaps this is. The game has been dubbed Game of the Year at The Game Awards Thursday.

Facing off against some pretty stiff competition, Hazelight’s action-adventure platformer proved good enough to beat out the others in the running. Its competition was Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, and Metroid Dread.

The stylized world of It Takes Two was introduced to the masses in March as a co-op adventure by Hazelight Studios alongside its publisher, EA. The player goes on a journey as they control Cody and May, a married couple on the cusp of divorce. Through the power of magical tears, the two are transformed into dolls made by their daughter.

In their newfound form — a bit of help from a talking book — the two have to embark on a quest to get their bodies back and possibly mend their relationship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

