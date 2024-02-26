Introducing PlayStation’s Passkey

Looks like Sony is giving fans a passwordless sign-in option for the PlayStation Network with its latest service, Passkey. This optional sign-in feature is touted as more secure.

According to the Passkey official website, it’s a “faster, easier, and more secure sign-in to your account for PlayStation Network.” Instead of using a password to access your library, you can sign in through a trusted mobile device or computer via methods such as fingerprint or face scanning or a PIN.

Instructions on how to setup Passkey seem fairly straight forward if you’ve ever set up alternative login methods. You can connect your Passkey to as many systems as you see fit, meaning if you lose — say — your phone, you can just hop on your computer and login that way.

Unfortunately, though, legacy devices such as the Vita and PS3 do not have Passkey support, so you’d still need to sign-in through the device itself.

What do you think? Does Passkey strike your cybersecurity fancy? Let us know below!