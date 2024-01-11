Improved DualSense With Better Battery Spotted

For all the cool things related to the DualSense, its battery life is not one of them, but it seems Sony is looking to amend that. The controller typically last around six hours.

A leak found on Best Buy Canada (via ResetEra) shows a DualSense “V2” controller page boasting up to 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. Of course, with the standard version, you can get that kind of battery life at the expense of using the features that make the DualSense what it is.

At the time of writing, the page is still live, and PSX Extreme has confirmed both that and that it seems the charging station will be included with the $89.99CAD controller.

