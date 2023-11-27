Impressive Number Of Spider-Man 2 Players Eye Plat

A pretty high number of players are chasing that Plat status in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s leagues beyond other first-party games.

A Push Square report indicates that 20.3% of players have platinumed the game, while an impressive 58% have completed the story. As noted, the next highest-plat first-party game would be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which, mulling over recent first-party releases, PSX Extreme can confirm that its 12% is the second highest first-party game that average players have platinumed.

It’s not a perfect metric, as some players prefer playing offline, but based on these metrics, it’s an impressive feat for the superhero game.

What do you think? Are you one of the 20.3%? Let us know below!