Horizon Call Of The Mountain News Coming This Week

Guerrilla Games is raring to launch its next co-venture with fellow PlayStation Studios dev, Firesprite, for the upcoming next generation of VR, PSVR2. While many are still trying to get the PS5 itself, the headset is arriving in February at a weighty price tag of $549.99 and what’s more, Horizon Call of the Mountain will launch alongside it.

Apparently, it seems Guerrilla has at least a little more news before we can jump into Horizon’s world for ourselves. The developer asked fans to keep their eyes peeled for new news about the upcoming VR title over on Twitter.

As to what the news could be, it’s up in the air, it could be more details about the game’s story or it could be more gameplay.

Focused entirely on a new character, Horizon Call of the Mountain puts us in the shoes of former Shadow Carja, Ryas, as a new threat looms in Sundom. It isn’t all new stuff, though, familiar characters and machines are strewn about the game.

Call of the Mountain will launch alongside the PSVR2 on February 22, 2023.

Ready to step into the world of Horizon?

Keep your eyes on our channels this week for more news regarding Horizon Call of the Mountain, the upcoming VR adventure from Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames! pic.twitter.com/nQMNZUJ3J7 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) November 14, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

