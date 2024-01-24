Hogwarts Legacy Tops Modern Warfare 3 In PS Downloads

Avalanche Software continues to get passed wins, as its Wizarding World RPG, Hogwarts Legacy has apparently beaten out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as the best-selling game in the US in 2023. The game did see a dip in December, finding itself in fourth place.

Directly from the horse’s mouth, PlayStation offered up a list of the top downloads of 2023 on the Blog, showcasing an interesting development. Usually, the latest Call of Duty or a Rockstar game comes out on top, but 2023 was different, with all the varying games, it may come as a small surprise that Hogwarts Legacy managed to secure the top download spot on PS5 in North America. In the EU, it was only beaten by EA Spots FC 24.

The biggest win that Modern Warfare 3 saw was securing the top spot on PS4 in the NA region, but in the EU, it failed to even break into the top 10.

What do you think? Is it a breath of fresh air to see a game that isn’t COD dominate the PS downloads? Let us know below!