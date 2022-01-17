Hogwarts Legacy Could Be Delayed Again

The hotly anticipated Harry Potter action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, could see itself once again delayed. The rumor stems from PlayStation insider, Colin Moriarty, who hosts the Sacred Symbols podcast.

The host shared that he’s been “hearing behind the scenes that [the] game isn’t coming out this year.” The key point to make is that this is the extent of the rumor, it could be all bunk but thanks to the ongoing pandemic, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise to most gamers if does turn out to be true.

Hogwarts Legacy was originally slated for a 2021 release, but that didn’t pan out as the pandemic kind of ruined many big releases, not to get peoples’ hopes up too much, WB Games didn’t share a release date when sharing that they’ll have big news this year in the last month of 2021, but rather a window of 2022.

Recent rumors are also pointing that WB Games might be officially announcing that the game needs more time during a February State of Play, but we haven’t even heard anything concrete about that, either.

