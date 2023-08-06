Death Stranding 2
|

Hideo Kojima Rewrote Death Stranding 2 Because Of The Pandemic

ByGabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Kojima Productions lead Hideo Kojima revealed that he rewrote the entire story of Death Stranding 2 following the first trailer released in 2022. At the time, he was vague as always about why, but lately he opened up.

Speaking with Japanese news publication Natalie (translated by VGC), the pandemic wasn’t part of the creative process like some believed it was. Kojima had already had the story written out before it all went down, but after living through the pandemic, things changed and his studio went through restructuring the story.

The original Death Stranding, which was one of the most mixed games out there, had a lot to do with connections and the pandemic led to a lot of development of remote work and “digital connections.” This digital connection thing didn’t sit the best with the former Metal Gear maker, as humans are “inherently explorers.” 

He capped it off by noting how different things are now and how we’re now dealing with increased seclusion and division. The crux of the entire game’s story hinges on the message found in its teaser — “Should We Have Connected?” 

“I also realized that digital connections alone couldn’t satisfy human needs. We are inherently explorers. Right now, we’re dealing with seclusion and division, and the world is undergoing significant transformations. We can’t rewind to our pre-pandemic reality, so we’ve had to reassess the concept of ‘connection.’ In Death Stranding 2, the interpretation of ‘strand’ evolves. You’ll notice, at the end of the teaser trailer, a message that says ‘Should We Have Connected?’ That’s the crux of what we’re trying to articulate in the sequel.”

Similar Posts

With Enough Funding, Mighty No. 9 Will Come To PS4, Xbox One

ByJohn-Shepard

Mega Man creator Keiji Inafune's Kickstarter campaign for the project called Mighty No. 9 is doing quite well. As of now, the project has received over $1.9 million from 33,455 backers, and there's still plenty of time left. What further goals could it reach…? Well, according to the latest update, if the campaign hits $3.3…

Assassin Creed IV’s Game Lab Lets You Create Multiplayer Modes

ByBen-Dutka

Doesn't it sound like fun to create new multiplayer game modes all by yourself? When interviewing Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag director Damien Kieken, Joystiq learned that the new franchise installment will feature something called the Game Lab. Basically, it lets you create and share your own custom multiplayer matches. With over 200 different parameters…

PlayStation Now Adds 105 Titles, Brings Total To Over 250

ByBen-Dutka

Maybe you didn't sign up for PlayStation Now before simply because there weren't a lot of available games. But times are changing. As revealed over at the PlayStation Blog , a whopping 105 new titles have been added to the Now library, which brings the total to over 250! This is by far the single…

Big Boss Wants You: Kojima Hiring For “Next MGS”

ByBen-Dutka

Okay, so you're not into Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance . You want a true-blue Metal Gear Solid installment where stealth actually exists. If that's the case, you've been waiting for Hideo Kojima to announce Metal Gear Solid 5 , even if there's no knowing when it might show up. The good news is that Kojima…

Destiny Developer Signs 100 Million Dollar Deal with China’s NetEase

Destiny Developer Signs 100 Million Dollar Deal with China’s NetEase

ByRyan Hartmann

Famed developer of the Halo and Destiny series, Bungie has been at the forefront of console FPS gaming for the better part of two decades, now. Today they announced a new chapter in their history by signing a 100 million dollar development deal with Chinese company NetEase. Bungie’s press release claims that this deal will, “help…

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments