Harold Halibut Launches Next Month

The handmade claymation style Harold Halibut is heading out the door next month. The game has been in development for a long time, and with its release looming, it must feel great for its devs.

Back in December, we knew Slow Bros. was gunning for an early 2024 release, but stopped short of properly giving us a date. With the most recent Future Games Show Spring Showcase, though, we finally got the answer.

This claymation-like handcrafted narrative, which uses 3D-printed sculptures and sets, has been in the works for over a decade. From what we’ve seen, it does show, with the sets — a crash-landed city-sized spaceship — and characters having a unique look to them and a very unique look. The game heads to PS5 on April 16, with a PS4 version releasing at a later date.

