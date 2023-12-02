Handmade Narrative Harold Halibut Splashes To PS4, PS5 In Early 2024

Looks like Slow Bros. debut game, Harold Halibut, is poised to be released early next year to current and previous-gen consoles. This game has been seven years in the making and looks to be as stylized as it could possibly be.

The narrative adventure takes you on the stop-motion journey of Harold Halibut, the lab assistant to Jeanne Mareaux, as he seeks answers about what “home” really is, as he lives in a crash-landed city-sized spaceship in the middle of an alien ocean. Most people have decided to accept their lives sunk within the alien ocean, but not Mareaux, who continues to work on ways to bring the ship back to working order and find a new dryer home.

This charming-looking game promises a gripping narrative, unique aesthetics thanks to its stop-motion style, and an expansive, fully-voiced cast. Unfortunately, Slow Bros. hasn’t confirmed the exact day, so we’re only left with a general “early 2024” window.

What do you think? Does Harold Halibut strike your fancy? Let us know below!