Gears Of War Could Come To PS5

Industry insider Jeff Grubb is alleging that Gears of War will have a new home on the PS5. That’s not to say it’s definitive, but we do know something is going to be revealed soon.

During a recent Game Mess Mornings (thanks, Xbox Nerds), Grubb spilled the beans that the legacy Xbox shooter is under consideration to get a new version on other platforms. Such a sweeping change would certainly foster two different reactions — those who understand this to be a good thing for Xbox, as it consistently lags behind in physical console sales, thus releasing its first-party releases elsewhere on competing platforms gives it more recognition, and then those who despise the idea.

Regardless of your stance, this will at least give a new audience the option to play Gears of War and potentially other Xbox first-parties that they previously couldn’t.

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

