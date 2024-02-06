Menu Close
Gears Of War Could Come To PS5

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Industry insider Jeff Grubb is alleging that Gears of War will have a new home on the PS5. That’s not to say it’s definitive, but we do know something is going to be revealed soon.

During a recent Game Mess Mornings (thanks, Xbox Nerds), Grubb spilled the beans that the legacy Xbox shooter is under consideration to get a new version on other platforms. Such a sweeping change would certainly foster two different reactions — those who understand this to be a good thing for Xbox, as it consistently lags behind in physical console sales, thus releasing its first-party releases elsewhere on competing platforms gives it more recognition, and then those who despise the idea.

Regardless of your stance, this will at least give a new audience the option to play Gears of War and potentially other Xbox first-parties that they previously couldn’t.

What do you think? Is this a smart move on Microsoft’s part if true? Let us know below!

