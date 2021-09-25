GameStop Announces In-Store PS5 Bundle Event

Scalpers are going to be hard-pressed to get these PS5s as GameStop has announced an in-store PS5 bundle event. Of course, this is only at select locations across Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and New York City. This event follows Best Buy’s recent in-store sale, which saw droves of people flocking to select locations hoping to nab a console.
The reintroduction to in-store sales is a good thing for gamers as the pandemic has hampered major retailers from selling the console in-store. Not to mention the chip shortage and other problems the pandemic has caused, making it rather difficult for even major retailers to maintain a good stock for more than a day or even a few hours. Because of this, the best way to get yourself a unit was by ways of the internet, however, fans found it difficult to compete with scalpers swooping in to buy the stock in order to resell them for a much higher price.
The GameStop PS5 bundle event is gearing to start up on September 30.
What do you think? Are you going to tread those waters? Tell us below!