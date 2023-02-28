Forspoken Dev Merges Into Square Enix

Square Enix’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Luminous Productions, will merge completely into its parent’s main development studio. The merger follows the tepid response to its debut solo development project, Forspoken.

In a recently released press release earlier today, Square Enix announced the merger. The move is made to bolster the “competitive prowess” of its development studios. Basically, this change will allow them to improve its ability to create HD games. Its merger will be effective on May 1.

Luminous Productions took to Twitter to assure that this merger won’t change their attention, at least until the merger occurs. They are currently working on patches for Forspoken and its upcoming DLC slated for this summer.

An Update from Luminous Productions pic.twitter.com/fbDENflRhj — Luminous Productions (@LumiPro_EN) February 28, 2023

“The merger is part of the Company’s efforts to further bolster the competitive prowess of the Group’s development studios, a goal set forth under its current medium-term business strategy. SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. has developed numerous AAA high-definition (HD) games and possesses a wealth of intellectual property (IP) and content. Luminous Productions Co., Ltd. is meanwhile equipped not only with AAA title development capabilities but also technical expertise in areas such as game engine development. Combining the two entities will further enhance the Group’s ability to develop HD games.”

