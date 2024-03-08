Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Lags Behind Previous Entries’ Physical Sales

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is garnering critical and widespread acclaim, and its sales certainly reflect that, though, looking deeper, its physical sales lag behind its predecessors.

Per the usual, Famitsu released its chart, with the FF7 remake in the top spot as the singular non-Switch game. The RPG has sold 262,000 physical units, which at first glance is impressive, but previous entries have blown it out of the water. Rebirth’s prequel, for example, managed to move past 700K by April. Meanwhile, barring the remakes, Final Fantasy 16 sold 336K units.

[PS5] Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – 262,656 (New) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 14,480 (103,523) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 11,643 (1,767,792) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 9,708 (998,957) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,251 (5,728,200) [NSW] Shin-chan: Shiro of Coal Town – 7,352 (28,945) [NSW] Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast – 6,822 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 5,613 (4,239,708) [NSW] Matsurika no Kei: Tenmeiin Iden – 5,537 (New) [NSW] Minecraft – 5,468 (3,458,115)

