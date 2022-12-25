Merry Christmas From PSX Extreme

Hey everyone, we here at PSX Extreme wish you a Merry Christmas. Brick-and-mortar holiday sales are slowly winding down and all those Christmas jingles are playing in all the malls and stores across the US for that last day of people scrambling for good Christmas deals.

For this Christmas, I want our readers — that’s you — to chime in, what were your holiday deals if any? Comment down below or head on over to the thread!

Admittedly, mine are a bit all over the place, but here they are. I bought Gotham Knights, which is kinda the reason I had the opportunity to review the game in the first place. Others that I picked up for no other reason than “it’s on sale” included The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition for the PS5, The Last of Us Part I for the PS5, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Stepping outside of PlayStation, I finally picked up Void Interactive’s Ready or Not, which has been a game I’ve debated getting for some time now. I like shooters, it’s just the online aspect that throws me usually, but having gotten back into Overwatch, I’m willing to take the risk of being the worst player in the lobby every now and then.

Anyway, Merry Christmas (or whatever holiday you celebrate)!

