Fall Guys Named Most Downloaded PS Plus Game Of All Time

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been named the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time. The news comes from their official Twitter announcing the achievement marked down in history by the Guinness World Records.

🚨 Big W Alert 🚨 Fall Guys has been added into the @GWR Guinness World Records as the

most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all-time! Shout out to you all for making this possible 👀 pic.twitter.com/RwffYnZB4R — Fall Guys – Are ye having 5.FUN? 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 24, 2021

This news is kind of stale, though, considering everyone already knew the feat they accomplished back in August 2020 when the game landed as a PS Plus title. This feat means it beat out other contenders for the most downloaded title such as Rocket League.

Sony then revealed the news and from that point forward, many people expected something like this to be possible.

What do you think? Are you happy for the Fall Guys team? Tell us below!

