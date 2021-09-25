  • Home
Fall Guys

Fall Guys Named Most Downloaded PS Plus Game Of All Time

September 25, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been named the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time. The news comes from their official Twitter announcing the achievement marked down in history by the Guinness World Records.

This news is kind of stale, though, considering everyone already knew the feat they accomplished back in August 2020 when the game landed as a PS Plus title. This feat means it beat out other contenders for the most downloaded title such as Rocket League.

Sony then revealed the news and from that point forward, many people expected something like this to be possible.

What do you think? Are you happy for the Fall Guys team? Tell us below!

About

Used to just write news, now I edit it. I still smash my head against a keyboard and words magically appear. Twitter | Send tips | Nintendo

