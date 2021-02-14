  • Home
  • News
  • Fall Guys Dev Includes Red Panda Skin For One User
Fall Guys

Fall Guys Dev Includes Red Panda Skin For One User

February 14, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

As Valentine’s Day rolls around, Mediatonic‘s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has finally included a much sought after skin by one user. For the last 165 days, Twitter user, TinoTheDunce, had been tweeting at the company to include the skin.

Jump forward to now and the official Twitter revealed that it’d be adding a red panda skin to the massively popular title. Effectively caving, but in a good way, to a fan’s request.

This wasn’t out of the blue as the user was singled out and told this was for them. The skin was revealed on Twitter alongside many of his tweets begging for its inclusion.

This didn’t go unnoticed by Tino who responded that he can finally lose matches with dignity.

What do you think? Is this another instance of Fall Guys listen to its fans? Tell us below!

About

Used to just write news, now I edit it. I still smash my head against a keyboard and words magically appear. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments