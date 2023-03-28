Ex-BioWare Veteran Returns To Consult For Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Ex-BioWare veteran, Mark Darrah, is well-known in the BioWare community, having worked for the company for over two decades before leaving alongside Casey Hudson. As of now, though, it seems he has returned to join the Dragon Age Dreadwolf team as a consultant.

GamesBeat broke the news with a statement from BioWare declaring their dedication to developing Dreadwolf further. Meanwhile, the small core Mass Effect team works on the pre-production phase of the next spacefaring adventure.

Darrah’s role in all this is mostly to ensure Dragon Age: Dreadwolf strikes a balance between offering up a new, modern experience while respecting and understanding the monolithic legacy the previous entries left behind. BioWare General Manager Gary McKay appears to be excited about this ex-BioWare veteran returning, even if it’s only for a consultant position.

Full Statement On The Ex-BioWare Veteran Returning

“Our studio is focused on creating the best Dragon Age: Dreadwolf while the core Mass Effect team continues their pre-production work. We continue to iterate and polish Dreadwolf, focusing on the things that matter most to our fans. As we further connect this new experience with the series’ legacy Mark Darrah will join the team as a consultant, bringing with him years of experience working on Dragon Age. We’re proud to have this team, with strong leadership at the helm, working together to realize the vision we have for the game.”

