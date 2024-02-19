ESRB Rates PS5 Exclusive Stellar Blade

Slated to release in late April, PlayStation 5 exclusive Stellar Blade appears to be rated M by the ESRB. All the expected fare is set to appear in this rather short action-adventure romp.

GamingBolt spotted the game’s ESRB page is live. The reasons behind its rating fall on suggestive themes, blood and gore, violence, and language, something we come to expect from first-party PlayStation titles. There are also set to be images of close-up “impalement, dismemberment, and decapitation.” The language, meanwhile, only extends to “shit.”

One thing that has been set in stone, though, is there won’t be any sort of microtransactions, which frankly shouldn’t be a surprise, considering game director Hyung-Tae Kim previously confirmed to Push Square that there are dozens of different outfits and hairstyles to find in-game.

You can hop into the role of Eve once the game launches on April 26.

What do you think? Are you excited about Stellar Blade? Let us know below!